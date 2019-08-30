Badminton legend Chong Wei calls for Malaysians to put aside petty issues, stay united in emotional Facebook post

KUCHING: Former national badminton player Lee Chong Wei has posted a heartfelt status update on his Facebook page, calling for unity and to urge Malaysians, regardless of race and religion, to come together during the Merdeka Day celebrations.

In the lengthy but emotional post, the badminton legend described the challenges he faced as the nation’s hopes were pinned on him during his performances on court, especially during the 2006 Malaysian Open final, and likened them to how beautiful it was to see Malaysians all united in one goal.

“Recently I have not frequented the social media as often as I used to. Friends and fans shooting vulgarities at each other, all due to some very petty issues. It is not the Malaysia I fought for,” he began.

“When I met Lin Dan during the 2006 Malaysian Open final, I thought I would lose when I trailed at 13-20. It was impossible. Against the most talented man with a 7 point match point deficit, I was already thinking about what to eat for dinner,” Lee jested.

Feeling tired and dejected, he described how he saw Malaysians in the crowd of all ages, voicing their support for him, praying and crying for him to overcome the impossible and to win.

“I knew I couldn’t give up. The whole Malaysia prayed for me to win. A Malaysia consisting of kawan, ah ne, and Heng Dai. A colourful Malaysia. A Malaysia where I eat Roti Canai for breakfast, Nasi Lemak for lunch and Char Koey Tiao for dinner. We Malaysians are better than these (petty issues), my friends.”

The 36-year-old, who had announced his retirement earlier this year, called on all Malaysians to spread love and not hate.

Giving one last reference to the glory days of Malaysian badminton, Lee drew comparisons with the Malaysian team which won the Thomas Cup in 1992 and how he envisioned a Malaysia for future generations.

“When Malaysia won the Thomas Cup in 1992, Punch Gunalan was the team manager, Razif was the Captain, Rashid was the most talented, Kok Keong was the fighter and Beng Kiang delivered the winning smash.

“It was a beautiful Malaysia, multiracial. Don’t kill it.”