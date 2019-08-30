Chong manipulating facts to cover up PH’s failures — Abdullah

KUCHING: Assistant Minister in the Chief Minister’s Department Abdullah Saidol has lashed out at Pakatan Harapan (PH) Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jen for alleging that the

Sarawak government did not give priority to repairing dilapidated schools.

He said Chong’s allegation was one of his frequent attempts to blame others for their own shortcomings by manipulating the facts and confusing the people.

“Sarawak government is using its own funding and this proves that the GPS (Gabungan Parti Sarawak) state government’s sincerity in providing for the infrastructural needs of all Sarawakians,” he said in a statement yesterday.

He was responding to Chong’s press conference here yesterday where he asked why the Sarawak government could not allocate funds for the

repair and maintenance of dilapidated schools while it had done so for other development projects.

Abdullah said the fact that the PH federal government had cancelled quite a number of development projects in Sarawak showed that Sarawakians were ‘victimised’ by the PH government.

He said it was the Sarawak government’s willingness to repay its federal loan ahead of schedule that enabled the federal government to finance the repair of dilapidated schools in Sarawak.

“Ironically Chong asked why the Sarawak government did not prioritise dilapidated school projects in Sarawak.

“Has Chong forgotten or avoided the fact that education falls under the Federal List?

“If all federal responsibilities are to be borne by Sarawak government, then why does Sarawak need to pay all the taxes to the federal government?” asked Abdullah.

He said Chong’s statement, which he termed as ‘arrogant’ exposed Chong’s attempt to cover up the shortcomings of his political master in Malaya especially the Minister of Finance.

He said the minister ‘obviously failed to manage our nation financial affairs, causing our economy to get worse’.

“Our national debt is increasing. If this continues, the people will face a terrible inflation.

“PH promises us all ‘Malaysia Baru’ but what actually happens now is that PH is bringing this nation towards ‘Kerosakan Baru’.

“This Finance Minister was the one who said that ‘stupid’ notion about Sarawak going bankrupt if the state continues to provide big budget for development projects,” said the Semop assemblyman.

Abdullah said Chong’s statement also betrayed the

level of commitment and sincerity of PH Sarawak on the pursuit of the state’s rights and interest.

“I don’t think they got the guts to even talk about what

Sarawak needs with their ‘big PH masters’ in Malaya and I also believe that Sarawak’s fate and future will get worse if PH is to take over Sarawak administration.

“In a nutshell, their political slogans about fighting for Sarawak are fragile and fake,” he added.