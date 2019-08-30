Claim of kidnap bid on three pupils false – police

TAWAU: Police here said claim made in social media about an attempt to kidnap three SK Titingan pupils was false.

Tawau police chief ACP Peter Ak Umbuas, when contacted, said no police report on such incident had been made.

He cautioned those who spread false information to stop it as it is an offence under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 – Misuse of Network Facility.

Upon conviction, a person committing the offence can be fined up to and not exceeding RM50,000 or imprisonment for a term not exceeding one year or both, he said.

The news spead in the social media claimed that the attempted kidnap on two of three Primary Six pupils occurred at a bus stop.

It claimed that one of the pupils was tied up but the other put up a fight and bit the hand of the kidnapper before screaming and forcing the kidnapper to flee in a white van.

Meanwhile, a social media user claimed that what actually happened was the pupils had skipped extra class, and when caught, they lied about the kidnap attempt.