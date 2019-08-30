Club seeks foreign participants

MIRI: Kelab Pekicau Burung Miri, a songbird club, hopes to draw international participants to its birdsong competition.

Chairman Mohd Azahar Bujang said having an international birdsong festival would add much colour to Sarawak’s tourism calendar.

“The birdsong competition is not only a spectacular event but also a successful tourism product for other countries like Thailand and Indonesia. Thus, we want to take up the challenge and make an international songbird festival an iconic tourism event for Miri in the future,” he told The Borneo Post on Wednesday.

Minister of Transport Datuk Lee Kim Shin had challenged the club to add international flavour to its birdsong competition.

“The events that we organise have received overwhelming response where the entries are not only from the locals, the participants are also from Sabah, Brunei, and as far as West Kalimantan,” said Mohd Azahar.

He said the club has also sent teams to participate in local birdsong competitions in Sarawak and Brunei.

Mohd Azahar added the club would work closely with newly-appointed Assistant Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Sebastian Ting.