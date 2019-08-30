Customs seize contraband worth over RM26,000

MIRI: The Customs Department seized cigarettes and alcohol worth RM26,758.62 during a raid on a premises here on Wednesday.

The 81,160 sticks of cigarettes and 770.82 litres of alcohol of various brands are said to involve RM69,302.08 in unpaid excise duties.

One man was detained to assist with the investigation.

In a press release, Sarawak Customs director Datuk Sharifah Halimah Tuanku Taha said a team raided the premises in Piasau Jaya Industrial Estate around 12.45pm and found the contraband hidden in a room and inside a fridge.

The case is being investigated under Section 135 of the Customs Act 1967, which provides for a fine 10 times the total value of the goods, or RM100,000, or between six months and five years in jail, or both.

Customs called on the public to channel information on contraband by calling the toll-free number 1-800-888855, or going to http://aduan.customs.gov.my or any Customs office in Sarawak.