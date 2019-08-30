Fuel prices: RON97 down one sen, others unchanged

KUCHING: The price of RON97 will go down one sen this week, bringing the price of the fuel to RM2.50 per litre.

The prices of RON95 and diesel will remain unchanged at RM2.08 per litre and RM2.18 per litre, respectively.

The new prices will take effect at midnight (Aug 31) tonight, and last until the next revision on Sept 6.

With a Cabinet decision that was made on Feb 27, the price of RON95 and diesel were capped at their respective prices.

In a press statement today, the Ministry of Finance said that the amount it subsidised this week due to the price cap stands at RM48.84 million.