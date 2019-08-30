Govt to pay SFI staff salaries

SIPITANG: The employees of Sabah Forest Industries Sdn Bhd (SFI) may now heave a sigh of relief as the State Government has agreed to continue paying for their salaries despite the company’s ongoing legal tussle, said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal.

Although the State Government is not the owner of SFI, it still has the responsibility to ensure that the livelihood of the latter’s employees is well taken care of.

“I have brought this matter to the State Secretary. If there are some of you (the SFI employees) who have not yet received your salary, please inform me. We (the State Government) must pay for these salaries even though this company is no longer ours,” said Shafie in speech at the Sipitang Fruit Festival launching here on Thursday.

He said that the State Government would continue to pay the salary until the completion of the court case.

Shafie admitted that the issue itself is very complex, as the State Government does not have direct control over the company.

“I have told the receiver that the salary will be paid by the State Government even though we do not actually have the right. However, I want it to be reimbursable. The moment we take over, they must pay us back because the money came from the State Government,” he added.

It is understood that more than 1,000 SFI employees are now facing job insecurity and irregular payment of salary since the company went into receivership in late 2017.

Shafie pointed out that SFI currently holds only two per cent of the total shares in SFI – therefore it has no power in the company.

He said that the company had changed ownership several times and the result had always been the same – the owners had failed to manage SFI properly.

Among those present at the event were Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Christina Liew, Education and Innovation Minister cum Sindumin assemblyman Datuk Dr Yusof Yacob, Health and People’s Wellbeing Minister Datuk Frankie Poon and Law and Native Affairs Minister Datuk Aidi Moktar.

Commenting on Yusof’s suggestion to build a road that would connect Sipitang to Kalimantan (the proposed new capital for Indonesia), Shafie opined that it could indeed be beneficial for the state as it could also enjoy the economic spill over from Indonesia.

In his speech earlier, the Chief Minister said the focus is on boosting Sabah’s agricultural sector to make it one of the sources that generates the state’s economy.

He said this was in line with the state government’s move to diversify the state’s resources and not to be dependent on the tourism, oil and gas sectors only.

At the same time, he said it was important to create a source of income for farmers and to create jobs.

“Sabah’s revenue is not just from oil and gas but also the agriculture sector which we need to develop including food production through fruits,” he said.

Shafie said the state government had short and long-term plans for the agriculture and fisheries industry.

He said there are plans to include the the Sipitang Fruit Festival in the state’s tourism calendar and he will instruct the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Environment to look into the matter.