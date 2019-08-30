Meaning of independence in the era of millennials

KUALA LUMPUR: The rise of the young generation, or better known as Generation Y or simply the millennials in Malaysia has been translated well into the formation of New Malaysia after they succeeded in changing the country’s political landscape to ensure that it would continue to prosper.

President of the Malaysian Indian Graduates Innovation Research and Human Capital Development Association, Dr Mahaganapathy Dass, said the country’s political changes proved the maturity of Malaysian millennials, in terms of their roles and responsibilities towards the country.

However, he said more challenges awaited the younger generation as the role of youth becomes more and more important after the voting age was lowered to 18, which gives them the power to determine the future of the country.

“Anyone who says that Malaysian millennials have no spirit of patriotism is wrong. If they have no love for the country, they would not have voted in the last general election. The rise of these millennials was the factor that changed the pattern of the Malaysian government to what it is today.

“This young generation has their own way of showing that they care about the country and that they prefer expressing their opinions on what’s happening in the country through social media, such as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube,” he said when contacted by Bernama.

Mahaganapathy, who is also youth activist, also called on the millennials to strengthen the existing racial unity and harmony in the country as it is the basis for preserving peace in Malaysia.

He said intellectual development among the millennials was also important in facing the challenges of the fourth Industrial Revolution or Industry 4.0 that would depend so much on high technology expertise.

Sharing the same view was the Malaysian Youth Council (MBM) President Jufitri Joha who said that the millennials should also maintain the country’s prosperity by observing the culture and spirit of oneness in diversity.

Jufitri said the involvement of multi-racial youths in union or association activities is crucial to ensure that they would not be easily influenced by evil elements that want to destroy the prevailing unity of Malaysians.

He said the young generation should also be reflective and appreciate the peace enjoyed in Malaysia by looking at the ongoing wars and social unrest in other countries.

“When the true meaning of independence is understood, observed and appreciated, then only these young people can defend the independence as a manifestation of gratitude,” he said.

Meanwhile, DAP Socialist Youth (DAPSY) chief Howard Lee Chuan How appealed to the millennials to show their love for the country by flying the Jalur Gemilang to celebrate the 62nd National Day on Aug 31.

He said the spirit of love for the country should be given emphasis as it symbolises the unity of the multi-ethnic Malaysians.

“We need to work together to keep the country in harmony because almost everyday our minds are exposed to various narrow political narratives and only a strong national spirit can eliminate all the bad intentions we might have,” he said. – Bernama