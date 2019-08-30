Motorcyclist killed in accident with car

SARATOK: A motorcyclist died after he was involved in an accident with a car at km1 Ulu Roban/Selalang road near here at 8.15pm Wednesday.

Saratok District police chief, DSP Mordani Tanin, said the motorcyclist was identified as Richat Lanting, 47.

The accident happened when Richat was on his way to Selalang from Roban, and rammed into the side of a car driven by a 22-year old man from the opposite direction, Mordani said.

Both vehicles fell into a ravine as a result of the accident, with Richat thrown to the ground and died of serious injuries to his head and legs. The car driver only suffered a swollen right eye and injured his waist.

Richat’s remains were sent to Saratok Hospital for a post morten while the car driver was taken in an ambulance to Saratok Hospital.