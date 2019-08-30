Outgoing mayor pays tribute to former councillors

KUCHING: Outgoing Kuching South Mayor Datuk James Chan has paid tribute to former councillors of Kuching South City Council (MBKS) for their selfless contributions and service to the community.

They include Mohamad Taufik Abdul Ghani, Sumirati Sudarjo, Hairiah Idris, Simon Lau Kiing Kang, Tan Kay Hok, Chai Kueh Khun, Thomas Balan Bang, and Cila Nasu.

“Thank you very much for your service. You have all done very well. Some of you have served for more than 11 years and as chairmen or members of various standing committees,” he said during a farewell dinner for ex-councillors on Wednesday.

Chan, who never dreamt of becoming mayor, said he was grateful for the cooperation and support received from former and current councillors during his term of office.

He stressed the important values councillors should possess including integrity, passion, and the genuine desire to serve the people.

“You have to serve the people from your heart and that is the spirit.

“You are the cream of the community and are selected as councillors.

“As councillors, you have cracked your heads to think of how to better serve the people.

“We have also worked as a team focused on rendering better service delivery to the people,” he said.

The former Harwood Timber Sdn Bhd general manager’s final day of service as mayor will be tomorrow (Aug 31).