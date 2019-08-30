PSC for international flights at airports other than KLIA cut to RM50 from Oct 1

PUTRAJAYA: The Passenger Service Charge (PSC) rate for international flights at all airports in Malaysia, except for the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA), has been cut to RM50 from RM73, effective Oct 1, Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook announced.

He said the PSC rates for other sectors at all airports, however, remained at RM35 for ASEAN flights and RM11 for domestic flights.

Loke said the PSC rate at KLIA also remained at RM73 for international flights, ASEAN (RM35) and domestic (RM11), as KLIA is a premium airport.

“For departing passengers who have made the PSC payment before the effective date (Oct 1), a claim for refund can be made at their airlines’ offices at airports nationwide,” he told a press conference here today.

Prior to this, low-cost carrier AirAsia had launched a petition in protest of the increase of RM23 from RM50 to RM73 for passengers travelling beyond the ASEAN region.

AirAsia said klia2 was designed and operated as a low-cost carrier terminal (LCCT) and that passengers should not have to pay the same PSC as the “more well-equipped and luxurious” KLIA terminal. – Bernama