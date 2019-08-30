Three suspects arrested for house-breaking, car theft

BINTULU: Police arrested three men for suspected involvement in house-breaking and car theft cases reported here and Miri respectively.

Police chief here, Supt Zulkipli Suhaili, through a statement said two suspects were arrested in a car parked by the roadside at Jalan RPR Sebiew while another was caught by members of the public.

He said prior to their arrest around midnight Thursday, a police team spotted a suspicious-looking car being parked near a kindergarten with three persons inside.

“After the policemen introduced themselves, the three suspects tried to run away but two of them were immediately caught inside the car while the other was arrested with help from the public at a house nearby after he fell from the roof in his attempt to escape,” said Zulkipli.

A check of the vehicles found that it was reported stolen in the Tanjong Lobang (Miri) area earlier.

The police found inside the car several stolen items such as a laptop, a laptop charger, a woman’s handbag, two watches, two mobile phones and 37 prepaid top-up card.

The three suspects are being remanded until Sept 9 to assist in the investigations under Section 457 of the Penal Code, which carries a jail term of up to 14 years and a fine or whipping upon conviction.