Two suspected Sarawakian drug mules nabbed in Pontianak

KUCHING: Two Sarawakian men have been arrested in Pontianak last Friday for allegedly smuggling syabu, the street name for the drug methamphetamine, into the Indonesian province of West Kalimantan, a news report said.

According to online news portal Tribun Pontianak, the men, aged 25 and 31, were from Kampung Segedup in Batu Kawah and Taman Malihah in Matang, respectively.

Police found seven kg of the drugs hidden in seven Chinese tea packs when the men were arrested in a hotel.

The website explained that the police were tipped off earlier this month about an attempt to smuggle in drugs by air from Sarawak.

The Sarawakian men were said to have flown from Kuching to Kuala Lumpur on Aug 18, and while in Kuala Lumpur, one of them received the drugs before they both flew to Pontianak on Friday.

“In Pontianak, both foreign men headed for the hotel to wait for the recipient of the drugs but before the drugs were picked up, both men were arrested,” the news report said, adding that a man who was to receive the drugs was also busted.

The arrest came to light after a video of the men being paraded before the press was shared on social media last night.

In the video, the men, who were wearing prison overalls and handcuffs, appeared to confess to the crime when questioned by a police officer, all while being interviewed by the local press there.