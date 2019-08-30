Veterans of Confrontation pay tribute to their fallen comrades

KUCHING: Army veterans from Australia and New Zealand gathered at the Heroes’ Cemetery, Jalan Taman Budaya here yesterday to remember their comrades who laid down their lives during the Confrontation with Indonesia.

They also placed a commemorative plaque listing the names of the fallen soldiers as a permanent tribute to their sacrifice.

“During the confrontation, nine soldiers died in Sarawak while five soldiers died in Sabah. The Australia and New Zealand contingents of veterans and families will honour all those who served, and those who made the ultimate sacrifice,” an official of the National Malaya and Borneo Veterans’ Associations (NMBVA) of Australia and New Zealand said after the ceremony.

Between Dec 24, 1962 and Aug 11, 1966, the Indonesian Confrontation with Malaysia was an undeclared war fought following a series of cross-border raids by Indonesia into the then fledgling Malaysian territory.

Australian and New Zealand units fought in Borneo as part of a larger British and Commonwealth force under overall British command to thwart the Indonesian attempt to derail the formation of Malaysia.

The Malayan Emergency 1948 – 1960 was another event remembered by the veterans during the service as well, in which many of their comrades died in the war against communist insurgency in Malaya.

“Australia’s commitment to both campaigns in Malaya fell within the context of its membership of the British Commonwealth Far East Strategic Reserve (BCFESR). In 2011, the Australian Department of Veterans’ Affairs designated Aug 31 which is the date of Malayan Independence in 1957, as the official date of commemoration for the two campaigns (Malayan Emergency and Indonesian Confrontation),” said the official.

British-born Kim Hoskin who fought during the Indonesian Confrontation under the New Zealand flag shared his memories of the Confrontation before the commemorative ceremony yesterday.

Other veterans of the Confrontation responded to Hoskin’s memories by sharing their experience during the conflict before they went on to place the wreath at the Heroes’ Cemetery.

Australian and New Zealand army veterans observed a minute of silence, recited an ode to their fallen comrades and sounded the last post.

They also sang the national anthems of Malaysia, Australia and New Zealand and recited prayers before dispersing by Marching on the Colours.

Also present during the event were Minister of Transport Datuk Lee Kim Shin, High Commissioner of Australia Andrew Goledzinowski, High Commissioner of New Zealand Hunter Nottage, Honorary Consul of Australia Datuk Dr Philip Ting, NMBVA Australia’s Southern Australia and Northern Territory branch president Brian Selby, Sarawak Tourism Federation Heritage Development Committee chairman Dato Lim Kian Hock, local officials, various army officials and a number of retired Malaysian army veterans.