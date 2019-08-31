Agriculture Dept storehouse razed by fire

SANDAKAN: The storehouse of Agriculture Department at Batu 16, Gum Gum Road here was destroyed by fire yesterday.

State Fire and Rescue Department said in a statement that the district Fire and Rescue station received a distress call at 2.14pm.

A team of 12 firefighters were rushed to the scene, located 22km away with two fire engines, a tanker and EMRS vehicle.

The firemen managed to put out the fire at 2.59pm.

No injuries and fatalities were reported in the incident.

Losses and cause of the fire have not been determined.