Anwar: I never proposed to join cabinet at this time

KUALA LUMPUR: PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said yesterday he never proposed to be a member of the Cabinet of Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, despite a possible imminent reshuffle of ministerial portfolios.

He said he was prepared to wait until it was time for him to assume office as the eighth prime minister.

“I am bound by the consensus and I have never proposed to join the Cabinet because the understanding and consensus reached in PH (Pakatan Harapan) is that PM (Dr Mahathir) will be the prime minister and (Datuk Seri Dr) Wan Azizah (Wan Ismail) will be the deputy prime minister until my turn to take over,” he said at a press conference held after the Parliamentary Reform and Governance Caucus at Parliament House.

Anwar, who is Port Dickson MP, was commenting on Dr Mahathir’s statement yesterday that there was no vacancy for Anwar to join the Cabinet at this time.

Asked whether PKR would emulate its coalition ally Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) in taking action against anyone who tainted the party with predictions that PH would be defeated in the next general election, Anwar said his party did not take such action, as the party was democratic in expressing views.

“In PKR, we give more room for the expression of views. So, there is no action against PKR leaders who do that,” he said, adding that they would study the views expressed by allies.

Asked about the three letters PKR vice-president Zuraida Kamaruddin had sent to him to hold discussions regarding PKR issues, Anwar said a reply had been sent to one of the letters.

Replies would be sent to the two other letters by PKR secretary-general Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, he said.

Anwar reminded Zuraida, who is the Housing and Local Government Minister, to attend every meeting of the party so that issues could be discussed then.

“We have a forum, we have a weekly political bureau meeting and a monthly Central Leadership Council meeting. Please do attend,” he said.

Asked to comment on Zuraida’s statement that fate would determine whether Anwar would be the prime minister or not, Anwar said: “Life and death … all depends on fate. (Becoming) a minister, not being a minister, marriage partners, all depend on destiny. So, I believe in destiny,” he said. — Bernama