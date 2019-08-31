Appreciate the spirit of togetherness – Gobind

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysians should appreciate the way country was built and transformed into a successful nation based on the spirit of togetherness and by respecting the Federal Constitution, said Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo.

In a statement issued in conjunction with National Day 2019 celebration today, Gobind said Malaysians from all walks of life have an important role to play in ensuring that they can still be proud of the country’s achievements after 62 years independence, be it in economic or social aspects.

“Hence, let’s celebrate this meaningful day by maintaining our harmonious spirit of togetherness and solidarity among all Malaysians so that the government’s aspiration of shared prosperity can be enjoyed by all,” he said.

Gobind said shared prosperity was one of the initiatives introduced by the government towards harmonious multiracial relations and cooperation, which was the key to facing various challenges in order for the country to achieve government’s aspiration as a whole.

“Malaysians are made up of a diverse composition of race and culture. This harmonious relationship between the people has strengthened the country’s sovereignty and development,” he said.

Gobind said ‘Sayangi Malaysiaku: Malaysia Bersih’ (Love Our Malaysia: A Clean Malaysia) was chosen as the theme for this year’s National Day celebration to focus on the government’s efforts to inculcate the spirit of love for the country among the people, especially the younger generation, besides strengthening the unity among all races.

In conjunction with the celebration, the minister also called on all Malaysians to also come together to foster the spirits of nationalism, patriotism, to inculcate the elements of Malaysian culture and, integrity and to reject corruption in life.

“Let us return to the principles of Rukun Negara which embody the values of peace, harmony, unity, loyalty to the King and the State, tolerance of one another and the strong spirit of patriotism.

“This is to enable us to live together in unison in a bid of building a fully developed country and become a good example of a successful multiracial nation,” he said. Bernama