Car dress-up, tuning show contest in Likas Sept 28-29

KOTA KINABALU: Car modification enthusiasts in the State are in for a treat as South East Asia’s number one car dress-up and tuning show competition comes to town, next month.

The International Automodified (IAM) is being featured here for the first time and will take place at the Sabah Trade Centre in Likas, on September 28-29.

IAM Indonesia’s Reza Aliwarga who is organising chairman of IAMKK2019, said more than 100 cars entries were expected to feature at the two-day showcase event.

“International Automodified is a car show event that is very popular in the ASEAN region. It has been held for many years and will be coming here in Sabah for the first time in its 19th year of touring,” Reza said at a press conference here, Wednesday.

Also present was co-organising chairman Yamin Vong.

Reza said the event would allow visitors to appreciate car modifiers, automotive creativity and innovation on display in addition to lifestyle car audio demonstration.

Judging by the wide base of enthusiasts in the local scene, Reza hoped there would be a huge turn-out not just of entries but also visitors.

“We target around 100-150 entries from local enthusiasts. So far we have received 80 confirmed entries mostly from Sabah and also six from Brunei. We expect to receive more entries in the coming weeks.

“Our aim is to make IAMKK2019 a truly unique event that the public will remember and we wish to call upon all car modification enthusiasts to come, join and support us,” he said.

Meanwhile, event coordinator Alan Leong said there would be other attractions aside from modified cars including performances by various Deejays as well as special appearances by HINGirlfriends.

“The event will feature Car and Miss HIN Beauty Pageant competitions where there will be attractive prizes and braging rights up for grabs,” he said.

Towards this end, Reza revealed that winners of IAMKK2019 would have the chance to join the IAM Sabah car parade at the Malaysia Auto Show in Penampang on October 19-20.

Tickets for entry to IAMKK2019 is RM10 for adults and free-of-charge for children below 12.

For general inquiries and more information please Whatsapp to +60123005070 or contact Joe at +60123004343. For sales inquiries please contact Alex Leong at +60138366478.

For updates please subscribe to IAMKK2019’s social media channels #malaysiaautoshow, #motorme and #myautoshowkk.