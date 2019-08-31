Chan calls it a day after 11 years with MBKS

KUCHING: The mayor of Kuching South City Council (MBKS) Datuk James Chan hopes that the council will continue to excel under a new leadership.

According to a press statement received here yesterday, Chan’s term as mayor ends today, and he will be replaced by Datuk Wee Hong Seng.

In his final message to MBKS officers and staff yesterday, Chan said that time had moved fast and he did not expect that he could last for 11 years with the council.

“When I first took office, we faced many difficulties; the council had a RM21 million loan from the state government, we had problems at Stutong Wet Market, and the most problematic of all was when we had difficulties in paying our staff salaries.

“But with the cooperation from all MBKS staff, we successfully solved all of them.

“Now, the council is among the well-respected local governments in the state,” he said.

Chan also said the council had travelled far, and he was confident that it would continue to excel under Wee.

“Wee is not just any typical person. He is a great businessman and I am confident of his abilities.

“I also hope that all of you will maintain the council’s excellent record and hope that it will grow.”

He also reminded the council’s staff that they should work together as a family so that the council would continue to be successful.

“Thank you to all of you because without you, the council and I will not reach the level we are in now.”

He hoped that their good relationship in future would last even though he is no longer the mayor.