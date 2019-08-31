China tourist drowns while snorkelling in Semporna

SEMPORNA: A China tourist was found drowned on Wednesday night after his wife reported him missing when he failed to return to their chalet at Sipadan Mabul Resort.

The district police have not issued any statement on the incident which is believed to have happened after the victim in his 30s went snorkelling around 4pm.

According to source, his wife lodged a police report after he did not return at 7pm and a search mounted by rescue team found his body the same day at about 10pm.

A tourist restaurant operator in Semporna when contacted confirmed that the incident took place but did not know how it happened.

The last time a China tourist drowned at the island was in October 2017.

Two Chinese tourists drowned about three hours apart while doing water activity on the island.