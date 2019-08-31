Customs seizes drugs hidden in kitchen appliances

SEPANG: The Royal Malaysian Customs Department (JKDM) has foiled two attempts to smuggle in drugs valued almost RM1 million involving two foreigners at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) and Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2 (klia2) this month.

Central Zone Customs assistant director-general Datuk Zulkurnain Mohamed Yusuf, at a press conference here yesterday, said the inspection conducted on two boxes carried by an Indian man arriving at Klia2 from Bengaluru, India, found white powder suspected to be methamphetamine.

The drugs were hidden inside the two boxes containing 47 units of rolling board sets and roti canai dough mixer respectively.

The seized methamphetamine weighing about 12.37kg and worth RM618,500,” he said.

Zulkurnain said the investigation found that the seized methamphetamine was meant for Malaysian market and was not in transit to another country.

He said the suspect had entered Malaysia 12 times and this was the first time drugs were found hidden in kitchen appliances.

Meanwhile, in a separate case, on Aug 23, an inspection on the luggage belonging to a 28-year-old Brazilian man who arrived at the KLIA after transit in Dubai, found 99 small black lumps or rocks suspected to be cocaine weighing 1.28kg and worth RM257,400.

He said, the cocaine seized was from Brazil.

The two foreigners had been remanded for seven days at the Sepang Magistrate’s Court and would be charged in the near future, he said.

Commenting on the drug cases at KLIA for this year, Zulkurnain said 38 cases had been recorded thus far with a total drug seizure of RM4.6 million, involving nine suspects. — Bernama