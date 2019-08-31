Dr Jerip tight-lipped on his next party

KUCHING: Assistant Minister of Transportation Datuk Dr Jerip Susil is tight-lipped on which component party under Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) that he has applied to join.

Dr Jerip, who is Mambong assemblyman, said he would not want to talk more on the matter, in view that Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg had already made a statement.

“The chief minister has made a statement (about myself applying to join GPS), so I do not want to talk more on that…For now, let us concentrate on this event,” he said when approached at the Semadang International Tagang Festival, at Kpg Semadang, KM38 Jalan Borneo Heights today.

Abang Johari had recently said Dr Jerip had applied to join GPS, but did not disclose which political party.

The four parties under GPS are Part Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB), Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP), Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) and Progressive Democratic Party (PDP).

Dr Jerip was a former deputy president of Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB), before he quit the party in early July this year.

He was retained in the state cabinet during this month cabinet reshuffle, holding the portfolio as Assistant Minister of Transportation, which is led by Datuk Lee Kim Shin.