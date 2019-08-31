Magician’s new act to feature in WAK 2019 on Oct 26

KUCHING: Ponder over ‘The Possibility’ with professional magician Edward Lai as he debuts his new act on Oct 26 as part of What About Kuching (WAK) 2019.

The first themed magic show in Borneo by the Kuching-based magician promises a night full of interactive magical experience.

The show will revolve around the theme of “Possibility”, with audience getting to decide the outcome of the show as well as a few acts involving audience choices which will deal with Possibility.

“We hope the show would change audience perspective that Magic is an art form rather than trickery,” Lai said, adding that the show is presented by Magically Kuching and produced by Magically Kuching member and consultant Fabian Kenneth.

Special guest magicians will include a few local young talents.

The show is targeting audience of age 10 and above who are keen in magic.

Lai debuted his very first one-man show in WAK 2017, “Magically Kuching”. He is a comedian and close-up magician with over eight years of performing experience and has been in numerous local TV Shows while performing regularly for public and private events.

Magically Kuching is a group of magic practitioners who aim to provide magical experience for the locals through magic-oriented events such as workshops, lectures and personalised magic shows.

The Possibility Magic Show has VIP seating available at RM89 and normal seating for RM69. Take advantage of bundle prices with Bundle Package 1 of three tickets at RM60 each and Bundle Package 2 for a group of five at RM49 per person. Bundle Package 3 is for a group of 10 priced at RM45 per person.

For more information, contact 016-8985913 (Edward Lai) or 016-8082718 (Fabian Kenneth).

To purchase tickets, visit Facebook page ‘Magically Kuching’ for ticketing information.

The Possibility is also on Instagram at @thepossibilityshow.

For more information or to download the event calendar, visit aboutkuching.com. Free programme booklets are also available across Kuching.

For updates, find WAK on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter under @aboutkuching. Join the buzz by hashtagging #WAK2019, #WAK and #aboutkuching.