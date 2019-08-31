MDEC digital transformation programme receives strong industry partners support

KUCHING: Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) yesterday announced nine new Digital Transformation Lab (DTL) partners, further reinforcing its commitment to empower more Malaysian businesses to go digital and strengthen the nation’s position as

the region’s tech and digital hub.

The nine new DTL partners are ABB Malaysia, Alpha Catalyst, Ernst & Young, Fusionex, Mawea Industries, Polymath, PwC Consulting Associates, Rockwell Automation and Siemens.

These new additions are joining the existing partners with the likes of Bosch, Deloitte, Digital McKinsey, Rainmaking and Roland Berger, bringing it to a total of 14 partners.

“As technology drives the world forward at a rapid pace, businesses in Malaysia must recognise the importance of digital transformation and the limitless benefits it can bring, as companies that understand digital transformation earn 26 per cent more profit than others, according to the World Economic Forum’s Digital Transformation of Industries report,” said Datuk Ng Wan Peng, chief operating officer of MDEC.

“Public-private partnerships is an essential component in Malaysia’s digital transformation journey. The coming together of the 14 DTL partners is a testament of the industry’s commitment to futureproofing our local industries.

“Transforming Malaysia into a digital nation is everyone’s responsibility and the now is the time to get #seriouslydigital.”

Understanding the impact of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, MDEC established DTAP in 2018 to futureproof Malaysian companies, equipping them with the necessary tools to help kickstart their digital transformation journey.

DTAP was launched with two key objectives in mind; to futureproof Malaysian companies by helping them enhance their competitiveness, and to provide a structured approach via DTL partners while adopting emerging digital technologies.

It is an outcome-driven programme, which is designed to help businesses achieve their intended outcomes via digital transformation.

Digital Transformation Lab (DTL) partners are experts who help companies identify business pain points using specific methodologies to brainstorm on new ideas, design new business model, develop new product and/or services and finally pilot the implementation plan.

DTL partners are critical part of the pilot phase, as it basically sets out the digital transformation journey.

To date, the DTL partners have conducted 23 workshops, benefiting more than 300 local companies in charting their digital transformation journey.