Motorcyclist killed in accident with lorry in Bintulu

BINTULU: A 50-year-old motorcyclist was killed after he was involved in an accident with a lorry at the traffic light junction of Jalan Sebiew at about 5pm yesterday.

Hanafiee Norsah suffered serious head injuries and was believed to have died on the spot.

State Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department chief Supt Alexson Naga Chabu said initial investigation revealed that the lorry driver failed to stop his lorry at the traffic light junction due to a malfunctioning brake.

“As a result, he crashed into the traffic light post before knocking down the motorcyclist who happened to be nearby,” he said in a media statement.

Paramedics from Bintulu Hospital rushed to the scene but failed to rescue him due to the severe head injuries.

He said the case will be investigated under Section Act 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.