Police identified six form three students suspected of assaulting peer

KUCHING: The police have identified six form three students who had allegedly assaulted a fellow student behind a hotel at Jalan Reservoir, here on Aug 27.

Kuching district police chief ACP Awang Din Awang Gani when contacted, confirmed the incident and said the case is being investigated under Section 148 of the Penal Code.

The incident came to light when a 40 second video-clip which went viral on Friday, showed one of the suspects punching and kicking the victim.

The video was believed to have been recorded by one of the suspects.

A source revealed that the victim was assaulted after being accused of stealing one of the suspect’s electronic cigarette.

It was also revealed that the suspects had been suspended for two days from attending school.