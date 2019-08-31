‘Road tax renewal for vehicles with engine capacity of 2,000cc and above can only be done at JPJ office starting Sept 1’

KUCHING: Road tax renewal for vehicles with the engine capacity of 2,000cc and above can only be done at JPJ office effective tomorrow (Sept 1).

This was confirmed by State Road Transport Department (JPJ) director Mohd Syafiq Anas Abdullah, who said that the matter was decided by the cabinet recently.

“We wait (for Transport Minister Anthony Loke) to make an official statement on this matter

“I can’t provide the details, but our partners and Pos Malaysia have been informed about the matter, which was decided and approved by the cabinet recently,” Mohd Shafiq told reporters when met at the Sarawak JPJ Merdeka Ride 2019 at JPJ headquarters, here, in conjunction with the National Day celebration.

He said that the media would be updated on the matter after the official announcement by the Transoirt Minister.

Mohd Shafiq, who led the convoy of riders, said the event was held to pass a message to motorists, particularly the motorcyclists on safe driving and important of adhering to traffic rules and regulations while in the road.

A total of 100 riders, including 56 JPJ staff participated in the 200 kilometres ride to Telok Melano in Sematan.