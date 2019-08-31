Star president supports call to revive Border Scouts, Sarawak Rangers

KUCHING: State Reform Party (STAR) president Lina Soo supports Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PKR) vice-president Datuk Liwan Lagang’s call to revive the Border Scouts and Sarawak Rangers to beef up security along the Sarawak borders.

Soo said that Sarawak Rangers and Border Scouts should comprise Sarawakians to fulfil the key promise of ‘Borneonisation’ to Sarawak in the formation of Malaysia.

“Let Sarawakians protect and safeguard Sarawak’s borders and let them replace the battalion which is now the border army guarding our borders,” she said in a statement released yesterday.

Soo cautioned that armed forces personnel from outside Sarawak stationed in the state could influence elections in the state as they could vote in Sarawak by changing their address to that of the places they are stationed. As a result outsiders can vote in Sarawak and have a say in the results of election in the state.

She added that giving non-Sarawakians the right to vote in the state may compromise the state’s territorial integrity and political direction.