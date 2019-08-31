State Secretary among hundreds at Joint National Day Prayer

KUCHING: State Secretary Datu Jaul Samion was among the hundreds who attended the Joint National Day Prayer Service at St Francis Church Kota Samarahan on Wednesday night.

The special prayer service, which was organised by the Association of Churches Sarawak,Samarahan Branch (ACSSB), began with the hoisting of the National Flag by Jaul, accompanied by the singing of the National Anthem, Negara Ku.

Other highlights of the service were a special prayer for the leaders of the state and nation by priests and pastors from the various denominations in Samarahan led by Rev Canon Dennis Gimang, a sermon on ‘the power of prayer’ by the Rev Candy Liong from the Methodist Church, choir presentation by Faith Methodist Church and scripture readings by representatives from the different denominations.

Among the denominations represented at the prayer service were the Anglican Church, Methodist, Roman Catholic, Baptist, Presbyterian, Borneo Evangelical Mission (BEM) and Seventh Day Adventist Church.