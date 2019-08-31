Two suspects arrested for assault

KUCHING: Two male suspects, aged 32 and 39, were arrested to assist police investigation into an assault case.

They allegedly caused minor injuries during an incident at a coffee shop in BDC Stampin on Aug 27.

According to a complainant, he and some friends were approached by the suspects while they were eating inside the coffee shop. He said the suspects then threw chairs at them which caused minor injuries to him and his friends.

The suspects are being investigated under Section 148 of the Penal Code.

Separately, two men, aged 25 and 30, from Kampung Lidah Tanah, Bau-Kuching road, were arrested by Bau police and tested positive for amphetamine and methamphetamine.

They are charged under Section 15 (1)(a) of Dangerous Drug Act 1952, which carries a RM5,0000 fine or a jail term of not more than two years on conviction.

They may also be placed under surveillance for not more than two years but not more three years under Section 38B of Dangerous Drug Act 1952 on conviction.