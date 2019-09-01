12 Vietnamese fishermen held for violating permit

LABUAN: Twelve Vietnamese fishermen were detained by the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) for violating their fishing permit in an operation early yesterday morning.

Labuan MMEA director Captain Che Adnan Md Isa said the fishermen violated their fishing licence under Section 8(b) of the Fishery Act 1985.

“They were caught fishing in Sabah waters about 9.5 nautical miles from Pulau Mengalum,” he said.

Che Adnan added that inspection on the fishing vessel by MMEA personnel found about 60 kilograms of fish.

All suspects, comprised of the boat skipper and 11 crewmen, aged 24 to 45, were taken to the Labuan MMEA jetty for further action.

Che Adnan said continuous operation will be carried out by MMEA to prevent illegal maritime activities from taking place in Sabah waters.