57 students, teachers pitch in to spruce up Donggongon town

PENAMPANG: Students from four secondary schools in the district here took part in a program to beautify Donggongon town.

The students were from SMK Bahang, SMK Limbanak, SMK Datuk Peter Mojuntin and SM St Michael.

The program was organised by the Pusat Khidmat Rakyat Penampang and is just the start of many similar ones that aim at improving the township.

It involved the students painting 24 planters box from the Datuk Peter Mojuntin monument to the clock tower.

Penampang Member of Parliament Datuk Darell Leiking, who was also at the event, said it was the initiative of MP office and friends.

“They have their master plan to beautify Donggongon township so we decided to include the community especially students and public. Today it involves students, and this is the first of many projects,” he said.

Students, the International Trade and Investment Minister said, are the best people to execute some sort of vision opportunity for Penampang.

Programs like the one they are participating in are platforms to showcase their talents, he said adding that it is a great thing to know students have this passion.

“We can unearth talents and who knows among them have better ideas. This time we want them to tell us what they want to do. We encourage and will do more. We also thank the Penampang District Council for supporting us,” he said.

Fifty-seven students and their teachers took most of the morning to paint the ‘siling’ motif on the planters boxes.

During the program the Pusat Khidmat Rakyat Penampang also opened a mobile complaints counter for the public.