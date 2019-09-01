Associations chide Azmin over denial of UN report

MIRI: Four community associations have chided Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Azmin Ali for denying there is a high incidence of poverty in Malaysia as revealed by the United Nations (UN) Special Rapporteur on Extreme Poverty and Human Rights Prof Philip Alston.

In a statement yesterday, the Murum Belaga Women’s Association, ‘Kam Agong’ Mothers Health Campaign, Kuching Orang Ulu Hope Community Society, and Persatuan Sentuhan Sayangi Kemena called on the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government to seriously heed the UN report and speedily study poverty in Sarawak, so that action could be taken to ensure that Sarawak would not lag behind in all aspects of development.

According to the associations, in places such as Long Semadoh, pregnant women having complications are forced to travel up to 12 hours on rough logging roads to Miri Hospital, with transportation costing RM150.

“This does not include the cost of accommodation and food. They have to bring their passports and pass through three immigration checkpoints in neighbouring Brunei. Sometimes they are referred to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Kota Kinabalu, but the road conditions are quite dangerous,” said the statement.

“Poverty is a major risk to our mothers’ lives in Sarawak when they are unable to provide the best healthcare. In Lawas, the people have been campaigning for a new hospital since 1996. To this day, we are still waiting for the government’s promise to be fulfilled.”

The association called for the federal government to speedily build a hospital in Lawas with modern facilities and specialists such as in obstetrics and gynaecology.