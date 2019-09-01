Axiata: Malaysia remains key focus

Axiata Bhd, parent company of Celcom Axiata Bhd (Celcom), has been a leading investor of long-term growth in the group’s markets with its investments in digital telco infrastructure and digital services over the past decade.

In Axiata’s Sustainability and National Contribution Report for 2018, managing director/president and group chief executive officer Tan Sri Jamaludin Ibrahim revealed that the group’s investments and commitment to sustainable growth have helped to create access, foster digital inclusion and drive innovation, and Axiata is recognised as a trusted partner in nation building.

“The crux of our nation building efforts focuses on overcoming connectivity infrastructure challenges that hamper economic development, and helping drive digital inclusion by investing in digital ecosystems,” Jamaludin said in his statement.

“Over the past decade, we have invested significantly in infrastructure across our markets, to cumulatively serve approximately 150 million customers in the region.

“Our nation building milestones include locating more than 46 per cent of our base station sites in rural communities and significantly increasing 4G population mobile coverage across in all our markets.

“We are actively investing in the emerging regional digital ecosystem through digital innovation funds, inspiring the next generation of young talents, and creating award-winning digital inclusion initiatives.”

In Axiata’s latest media release on the group’s second quarter of 2019 (2Q19) results, it was highlighted that Celcom continued to demonstrate network leadership against its peers as 4G population coverage rose to 93 per cent whilst 4G LTE-A coverage to 81 per cent compared to 89 per cent and 76 per cent respectively in 2Q18.

He further noted that Axiata is committed to enabling a digital ecosystem built around the principles of digital

inclusion and reducing inequalities.

“Bridging the digital divide requires multifaceted yet flexible solutions tailored to the needs of local populations and communities.

“These can range from the simplest solution of providing basic access to a device, to deploying more sophisticated digital solutions that meaningfully improve life, education and work.”