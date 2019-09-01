Borneo Post Run exceeds target with over 2,000 runners

SIBU: The Borneo Post Fun Run 2019 yesterday exceeded its target of 1,500 participants with over 2,000 runners taking part.

Temenggong Dato Vincent Lau Lee Ming, who is a See Hua Group director, said among the purposes of the run is to encourage more people to read English newspapers, particularly The Borneo Post.

This is in line with the Sarawak government’s efforts to improve the standard of English, which is the lingua franca of cyberspace, international science, politics, business, and entertainment.

“Having mastered the English language, an individual will also possess a competitive advantage in society, the business world, and future employability,” Lau said when officiating at the run at Dataran Tunku Bujang Phase 1 here yesterday.

“This event is organised as part of our corporate social responsibility, aiming to create awareness of the importance of exercise and healthy lifestyle. The other purpose of the event is to promote closer relationships among family members as well as to encourage stronger rapport among the community.”

Lau thanked the Sibu Municipal Council (SMC), commercial sector, and the public for supporting the annual run, which is in its ninth edition.

This year’s sponsors are Gree Malaysia Sdn Bhd, Moma Water, Milo, Indocafe, Super Fitness Studio, Swan Cycling Club, Mee Daddy, Royal B Honey, and Wanfa.