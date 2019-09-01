Boy succumbs to injuries after being knocked down by car at Jalan Kpg Sindang in Samarahan

KUCHING: A night of cycling turned tragic for a group of boys when one of them was knocked down by a car at Jalan Kampung Sindang in Samarahan around 10.30pm last night.

The deceased; a 10-year-old boy, who was suffering from serious head injuries, was initially sent to the Sarawak Heart Centre before being referred to the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) past midnight.

He was, however, pronounced dead at 6.20am at the SGH Intensive Care Unit this morning.

“The deceased has been identified as Arif Fahmi Cassidy from Kampung Sindang, Kota Samarahan,” said Sarawak Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department chief Supt Alexson Naga Chabu in a statement today.

The driver of the car, a 33-year-old man from Kelantan, claimed that the deceased suddenly made a U-turn (breaking out of the group) just as he was about to drive past them from hehind.

The driver also claimed that he failed to avoid the collision as there was an oncoming car from the opposite lane.

Alexson said the driver did not suffer from any injuries and the case would be investigated under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Initial investigations at the scene showed that the road was properly lit and the weather was fine at the time of the accident.