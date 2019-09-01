Bukit Saban to have its own education trust board soon – Uggah

BETONG: Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah says Bukit Saban will soon have its education trust board.

Uggah, who is also Bukit Saban assemblyman, said he was ready to give it a launching grant of RM50,000 to kick start the fund.

“I fully support this noble proposal. Please form a committee and get the board registered with the state government soonest,” he stated in a press statement received here yesterday, before presenting financial grants and aid coupons from Sarawak Foundation to students from low-income families at SMK Spaoh yesterday.

The school principal Muhamed Rais Abang Busamy proposed the setting up of the fund for the benefit of students from a secondary and five primary schools in Spaoh.

Among its aims are to help needy students and also help them attend courses to prepare for public examinations.

Uggah, meanwhile, reminded parents to do their part in the education of their children instead of leaving everything to the teachers.

He said rural areas such as Spaoh needed more educated people to help it develop and progress.

“Sarawak still needs more graduates, technocrates and professionals to propel it to a developed state status by 2030. I am, however, glad to note that Spaoh has its fair share of state leaders including ministers, elected representatives, graduates and successful businessmen.”

He said local students should emulate them. He also advised them not to be easily influenced or distracted by outside influences, especially the negative ones such as drug abuse.

At the function, Uggah presented financial aid to 150 students selected by the foundation.

He also personally gave assistance to another 139 students who failed to meet the official criteria for the aid.

Deputy director of Sarawak Foundation Ellen Manium Engang and a political secretary to the chief minister Dr Richard Rapu were also present at the function.