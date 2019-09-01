Customer’s satisfaction key to Proton’s endeavours towards excellence

KUCHING: In this day of age, a negative review on the Internet could not only harm a company’s brand image, but it could adversely affect the business as well. The problem is that keeping the customers happy is easier said than done.

Nevertheless for Proton, the national automaker has a plan to ensure that its customers would remain happy for years after buying a Proton vehicle.

Led by its chief executive officer Dr Li Chunrong, the company has developed a plan slated for achieving key targets – to be profitable as soon as possible, to have the largest market share in Malaysia, and to become the third largest car manufacturer in Asean in terms of sales volume.

One of the first things done to achieve better customer’s satisfaction was to upgrade existing sales and service centres across Malaysia into 3S/4S centres to allow customers to purchase, service and repair their cars all in the same location.

In March this year, Proton had upgraded 100 3S/4S centres and set a target to have 120 centres within this year.

Each centre provides a cosy environment for customers to browse new vehicles, while existing owners can view their vehicles being serviced.

The rationale behind having so many 3S/4S centres is very straightforward – to build trust.

“Trust is one of, if not the most important, thing for a brand to have. Take Volvo, for example, which has successfully positioned itself as one of the best automotive brands in the world today when it comes to occupants’ safety.

“Proton is attempting to achieve this same level of brand recognition amongst Malaysians. No longer would it like to be known as a brand that manufactures products that come with nagging issues; instead, it is now moving towards being a brand that is reliable and trustworthy.

“When an automotive brand has an abundance of service centres and outlets available, it inherently builds a strong presence not only in a particular location, but also across

the nation. This gives customers peace-of-mind, knowing

that the brand is able to offer strong after-sales service support,” said Proton in a statement.

From a logistics perspective, having an extended network of 3S/4S centres would allow Proton to share resources more effectively – spare parts could be shared amongst the centres, reducing lead time and in turn, translating into less time needed for repairs.

At the same time, the national automaker also highlighted the importance of having qualified and capable personnel at these 3S/4S centres.

“To do so, we have ensured that strict standard operating procedures are put in place. This has resulted in a significant boost to the company’s ‘Sales Satisfaction Index’ – Proton scored 782 points in JD Power’s study in 2018.

“Simply put, Proton has put a tremendous amount of effort into revamping its image and restoring consumers’ confidence in the brand.

“With the introduction of amazing new models, such as the Proton X70, and the upgrading of Proton outlets around Malaysia, we continue on our promise to deliver top-notch customer satisfaction,” added Proton.