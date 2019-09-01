Digi: Eye on global merger

Meanwhile, Digi.Com Bhd (Digi) recognises the need to ensure equal opportunity for everyone to have access to the internet and as part of its bid to empower societies, strives to enable digital inclusion for all.

“The Internet is a core enabler of IR 4.0, where a wave of disruptive innovations are providing opportunities for societal transformation at unprecedented levels,” the group outlined in its Annual Report 2018.

“However, the potential of technologies to reduce inequality will not happen automatically unless those who are marginalised gain access to and use these technologies to respond to their needs.”

According to Digi’s Annual Report 2018, the group now serve 9.2 million internet customers whose 9.9GB average monthly data usage has driven a 70 per cent year on year (y-o-y) surge in data traffic on its network.

As data demand continues to rapidly increase, the group remains committed to provide a quality and consistent network experience for customers.

“This year, we expanded our nationwide 4G plus network footprint to cover 89 per cent of the population with 4G LTE, 65 per cent with LTE-A, and grew our fibre network to 8,400 kilometres (km).”

The research arm of Kenanga Investment Bank Bhd (Kenanga Research) highlighted that amidst the ongoing due diligence on the planned merger between Telenor Asia and Axiata Bhd (Axiata), it took comfort in knowing that this ongoing development is not disruptive towards the overall business operations of the group.

“Going ahead with its capex plans, the group had invested towards further capacity upgrades and fibre network expansion, the deployment of Network Function Virtualisation and to boost its LTE-A network coverage to 70 per cent of population.

“Additionally, while being a relative newcomer into the space, Digi looks to tap into the present opportunities in the small and medium enterprise/business-to-business (SME/B2B) market in providing business solutions,” Kenanga Research noted.

In enabling digital inclusion, Digi strives to provide equal opportunities for all members of society to benefit from the power of the internet.

“We believe it is imperative to adopt future skills learning for a digitised Malaysia, where future jobs will change, demanding a highly skilled interoperable workforce.”

In a bid to ensure internet connectivity in rural communities, Digi has also continued to operate and maintain internet centres in these areas.

“We continue to collaborate with MCMC to operate and maintain 132 internet centres located in rural communities and urban low income housing projects.

“These community internet centres provide access and basic digital literacy programmes for the community.”