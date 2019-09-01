Do not listen to dissenting voices – Peter

KOTA KINABALU: Do not let voices of dissent destroy the much-needed unity among the diverse people of Malaysia, said Infrastructure Development minister Datuk Peter Anthony.

Peter said the government was aware that there were parties out there with the intention to disrupt the peace among the people.

“We know that there are some who try to influence or derail our unity by issuing statements that can cause friction in terms of race in Sabah and Malaysia,” he said.

“But I hope we will weigh and think about this since we are in a pluralistic Malaysia. As we know, we are a multiracial country. Of course, solidarity, unity are very important to us for Malaysia to thrive.

“I hope we do not listen to the dissenting voices put centre stage especially by the opposition out there who are trying to wreak havoc, trying to break our unity in Malaysia,” he urged.

Peter, who is the State-level National Day celebration organizing chairman, said this in response to the media after the national event at Jalan Tun Fuad Stephens here yesterday.

The state minister hoped the event would further strengthen relations among the people statewide.

“Strong unity among all races will be established and taking that approach will enable us to work together not only in developing Sabah but also Malaysia that we love,” he said.

Peter also told reporters that an invitation had been sent to everyone when asked whether all the parties, especially Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM), had been invited by the state government to attend the celebration.

“There are those who have attended. If we do not see them, could be some are not present, maybe they have a very tight schedule.

“But I believe, at the committee level, we have sent out invitations to everyone,” he added.