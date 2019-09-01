Fertigation garden at SMK Spaoh in final stage of construction

BETONG: The fertigation garden for demonstration purpose at SMK Spaoh near here is in the final stage of construction.

According to a statement received here yesterday, the project is the brainchild of Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah, who is also Minister of Modernisation of Agriculture, Native Land and Regional Development.

Speaking after checking on its progress yesterday, he said the fertigation garden is part of precision agriculture that the state is introducing to modernise the sector.

“We deliberately put it in SMK Spaoh so that the students can understand what it (fertigation garden) is all about. The people of Spaoh too will be able to see the system for themselves and study it thoroughly.

“We hope to be able to cultivate interest among farmers, and encourage them to depart from their traditional ways of planting fruits and vegetables,” he said.

Uggah added that the Agriculture Department would place another possible option, namely the hydroponic system, within the garden too, “so that farmers can decide which system they prefer as both are very relevant to those with limited land and limited manpower.

“I hope that this demonstration farm, costing about RM100,000 to build, can attract and generate sufficient interest among our farmers to migrate to modern agriculture.

“Modern farming is the future for our farmers. They can be very successful with the right advice and guidance and the right attitude. I expect that planting will begin this month with about 500 golden rock melons in the garden, which has four netted shelters.”

He added that more of such demonstration gardens would be constructed state-wide next year to popularise the two systems.

One such garden is being set up at Layar junction, now in the final stage of construction.

“There is one in Sibu too, whereby Assistant Minister of Education and Technological Research Dr Annuar Rapaee has introduced the open type fertigation system.

“The Spaoh garden is both the rain shelter and an open concept which is cheaper and easier to manage,” he said.

A political secretary to chief minister Dr Richard Rapu and the principal of SMK Spaoh Muhamad Rais were among those accompanying Uggah during the visit.