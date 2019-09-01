Indonesian man feared drowned after boat capsizes in Sungai Iran

MIRI: An Indonesian man is feared to have drowned after he went missing after the boat that he was travelling on with two others capsized in Sungai Iran, Niah today.

The victim was identified as Yanto Olin, 34.

Two others Indonesians who were travelling with him were saved by fishermen.

“Three people were travelling on the boat which carried oil palm fruits when it capsized in Sungai Iran,” Miri central fire station said in a press statement today.

Miri central fire station said they received a distress call at 10.11am.

“A team of personnel from Bomba Miri Central have been despatched to the scene. The Scuba team from Bomba Lopeng has also been notified of the incident,” it said.

Efforts to locate the missing victim is underway.