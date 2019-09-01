KPP book: Revert to old policy, govt urged

KUCHING: The federal government is urged to revert to the old policy, whereby the manual driver education curriculum (KPP) book can be passed down to another person who wants to obtain a driving licence.

Managing director of Konsortium Memandu Kota Samarahan Sdn Bhd, Sim Kim Hua said the previous government had introduced a policy that required new learner driver candidates to buy the KPP book at RM13 each.

The book has a serial number and a learner driver candidate normally uses that serial number to register for table and practical tests.

He questioned the rationale behind the implementation of such policy before, unless someone or groups are benefiting from its publication and supply.

“Under the current policy, a family can have more than one KPP book in the house although the contents are the same, if everyone of them intend to obtain a driving licence,” he told reporters at his office in Kota Samarahan Friday.

Sim said the KPP book could be shared among family members or among friends. There is no need to buy the book again when anyone of them wants to register as a learner driver candidate with any driving institute.

He thus called on the new government to do away with the policy because it is a burden.

Sim also urged the Minister of Transport, Anthony Loke, to keep to his words that the government would revert to the old policy; that those who have passed their table test need not sit for the test again to obtain another class of driving licence.

He claimed that a Chinese daily had reported on July 30, 2018 in Seremban that the ministry was considering doing away with the current policy because there was no need for a valid driving licence holder to sit for a table if they wish to upgrade the class.

“The minister must implement that ruling immediately; not talk only. Don’t keep the people waiting,” he said.