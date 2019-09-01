Male driver flung out of vehicle at KM14 Jalan Kota Samarahan-Mambong succumbs to injuries

KUCHING: A 21-year-old-male driver was killed after he was flung out of his vehicle when it spun out of control at KM14 Jalan Kota Samarahan-Mambong around 3am this morning.

According to state Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department chief Supt Alexson Naga Chabu, the car was heading to Taman Stella, Mile 12 when the driver suddenly lost control of the vehicle at KM14 Jalan Kota Samarahan-Mambong.

“The car spun out of control several times before it came to a stop on the left side of the road,” he said in a press statement today.

Alexson said the deceased, identified as Dylan Bryan Richard Rockie from Taman Stella, Mile 12 Jalan Kuching-Serian, was brought to the Sarawak Heart Centre where he succumbed to serious head injuries

Also inside the car was a 22-year-old male passenger from Taman Samarindah, Kota Samarahan who only suffered from cuts and bruises to his left arm. He was also sent to the Sarawak Heart Centre to receive medical treatment.

He said initial investigations revealed that the accident took place along a dimly lit single lane road. The weather was also fine at the time of the accident.

“Police are investigating this case under section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987,” he added.