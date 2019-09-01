More good news on welfare

Chief Minister gives a glimpse of what is in store in Sarawak’s future spending, more aid for women

SARIKEI: Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg hinted that next year’s state budget would continue to focus on improving the people’s livelihood.

He said the details will be made public in November but revealed there will be new aid programmes for women in the budget.

“Just wait till I present the 2020 state budget in November for details,” said Abang Johari while officiating at a tea party held in conjunction with the state-level National Day celebration here yesterday.

The chief minister touched on the aid for women as earlier Minister of Welfare, Community Wellbeing, Women, Family and Childhood Development Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah, who was minister in-charge of the celebration, mentioned various welfare assistance extended by the state government.

The budget based on the state’s own development model would continue to focus on the provision of basic infrastructure, particularly road connectivity; water supply; electricity supply; telecommunication network system and quality education for our children, he said.

For instance, to realise the plan to turn the Central Region into the state food basket, road connectivity between Sarikei, Betong and Tanjung Manis would be given priority, he

said.

Part of the big plan was a link road from Sungai Pasi to Tanjung Manis/Sibu Road which is in progress and the construction of the RM600 million Batang Lassa bridge which is expected to start with the earth-breaking ceremony next week and to be followed by the construction of the RM300 million Batang Paloh Bridge.

To help the state government concentrate on the state’s development agenda, Abang Johari called on the Sarawakians of diverse racial and religious background to strengthen unity and harmony.

During the function, Abang Johari presented welfare assistance to 100 selected recipients.

He also presented Endowment Fund Sarawak (EFS) to eight newborns and grants to eight local kindergartens.

Touching on the celebration, Abang Johari said that apart from Aug 31, Sarawak has another two important dates to observe.

July 22, 1963 is the day when Sarawak was free from British colonial rule and a Sarawakian took over as head of the government and Sept 16, 1963 when Sarawak, Sabah, Singapore and Malaya formed the Federation of Malaysia.

The date August 31, 1957 was when Malaya gained independence from the British and we join them to celebrate the occasion, he explained.

Among the dignitaries present were Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas, State Legislative Assembly Speaker Dato Amar Mohd Asfia Awang Nassar, Utility Minister Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom, elected representatives from Sarikei and Tanjung Manis area; State secretary Jaul Samion, former Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Alfred Jabu Numpang and Sarikei Resident who is the celebration organising chairman.