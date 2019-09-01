Robber shot dead in Lahad Datu plantation

LAHAD DATU: Police shot dead a samurai sword-wielding Indonesian robber who attempted to attack them in a plantation near Palm Heights Residence, yesterday.

District Police Chief, ACP Nasri Mansor in a press conference said police responded after receiving information on a break-in attempt at Palm Heights area.

Nasri said while on the way to the scene, the team bumped into the suspect who was wearing a mask and armed with a samurai sword at the plantation area, behind the residency.

He said the team introduced themselves as the police and chased the suspect who fled towards the plantation area.

“Despite a police order to stop, the suspect kept running and when we managed to approach him, the suspect swung his samurai sword towards our men.

“The police were forced to open fire at the suspect who was really close out of self-defence, killing him on the spot,” he said.

According to Nasri, the suspect was identified as Muhamad Rahmat, 28. His fingerprint was also found in a robbery case, two weeks ago.

Nasri said further investigation found that the suspect had a previous record under Section 6(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63.

He said with the death of the suspect, police believe they have managed to solved 13 criminal cases.

Nasri added that the case was being investigated under Section 307 of the Penal Code for murder attempt.