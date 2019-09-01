Rotary Club, OCBC donate RM20,000 to Sibu Autistic Association

SIBU: Rotary Club of Sibu and OCBC Al-Amin Sibu branch jointly contributed RM20,000 to Sibu Autistic Association.

The contribution will go towards equipment in the association’s sensory room to provide autistic children with sensory and stimulating experience to help them develop learning in all areas.

The club’s president Stephen Wong and OCBC Sibu branch senior manager Albee Ling handed the contribution to Sibu Autistic Association advisor Thomas Ling and vice-chairman Gan Bun Hock at Agape Centre here yesterday.

“This is a joint charitable project to assist the less fortunate in our society,” Wong stated, adding that the Rotary Club here carries out annual charitable projects and this year’s beneficiary is Agape Centre.

For the club’s upcoming major project, they will work closely with Sibu Hospital to get patients who had corrective cleft palate surgery to return for follow-up.

“According to the hospital, these patients after operation, did not return for checking, which is necessary.

“We (Rotary Club of Sibu) will provide financial aid for transportation, accommodation and some allowance to get these patients especially those in rural areas to come back to the hospital for follow-up,” Wong said.

He disclosed that other projects will include cataract lenses for the hospital and working together with Sibu Benevolent Society and Sibu Methodist Home.

Also present were Rotary Club of Sibu vice-president Dr Gregory Hii, treasurer Peter Lau and immediate past president Fabian Ling.