Rugby Union stresses loyalty of players to Sarawak

SIBU: Sarawak Rugby Union (SRU) president Richard Song has called on its divisional affiliates to support its policies especially when players are selected to play for the state.

He said this must be taken as an order as it reflects the loyalty of the player to the state.

‘We do not want to spend so much energy and money to develop our players only for them to be pinched by other states and come back to beat us,” he told reporters after handing over the President Cup yesterday for the two-day tournament here.

Also present were his deputy Louis Jarau, secretary Bernstein Mirin and tournament director Michael Ting.

Song stressed that the objective of the President’s Cup is to select players to represent Sarawak for the 2020 Agong’s Cup and it is also part of the long-term programme to upgrade the standard of the players.

The tournament also serves as a platform to select Sarawak players for the 2020 Johor Sukma.

“So grab the opportunity and showcase your best in order to win selection for the next Sukma,” Song said.

He also reminded the affiliates on some of the governing rules and regulations.

Each division is allowed to import three players from outside Sarawak to register but only two can play at one time.

“For foreign players working in Sarawak, they are allowed to play but must be committed to play for Sarawak team if selected to play for the state,” he added.

Four divisions – Kuching, Betong, Miri and Sibu – have qualified to vie for this year’s President’s Cup. SRU decided to change the venue to Sibu after the prevailing haze prevented Miri from playing host.

The policy to rotate the venue among the divisions is meant to allow all to gain the experience to organise high-level competitions.

Song also thanked the principal and management of SMK Sacred Heart for allowing Sibu Division Rugby Union to use the school field not only for competition but also for training “over the many years.”