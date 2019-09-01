Sarawak’s Pride project still needs 400 short stories to enter records book

SARIKEI: The ‘Sarawak’s Pride Project’ – an initiative by Sarawak Development Institute (SDI) and Yayasan Perpaduan Sarawak – still needs at least another 400 short story entries to earn a place in the Malaysia Book of Records.

So far, the secretariat has collected over 600 stories of unity and harmony from Sarawakians, including those residing overseas.

The SDI, which has set up an exhibition here in conjunction with state-level National Day 2019 celebration here, said only 516 entries were ready to be displayed at its exhibition booth.

“These entries (up for exhibition) include 328 short stories from Kuching Division, 59 from Miri, 48 from Sibu, 28 from Bintulu, 11 from Samarahan, six from Betong, five from Sri Aman, fourt each from Kapit and Serian, and three each from Limbang and Mukah,” the institute said in a press statement yesterday.

The SDI and the YPS called upon those with their own stories of unity and harmony to continue sending their entries, despite the deadline for submission having passed.

“We are still open to receive story submissions for publishing purposes,” said YPS on its web homepage.

Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg officiated at the opening ceremony of the exhibition in Sarikei Central Hall on Friday and later that night at Sarikei Innovation Centre, he presented prizes to those from Sarikei Division who submitted the top ‘Sarawak’s Pride’ entries.

To know more about ‘Sarawak’s Pride’, visit yps.org.my/sarawakpride.