School champions Jetris and Lvy finally win BP Run

SIBU: Middle and long distance runner Jetris Foo finally added the 5km BP Run to his CV after four tries.

The 17-year-old Form Four student from SMK Sacred Heart clocked 18min 05sec to beat teacher Yong Zinn Fei from SMK Katibas, Song.

Lucas Wong of SMK Sacred Heart was third.

‘It was tough and I’m glad I have finally nailed my first BP title,” said the state runner who is the younger brother of top state female sprinter Norris Foo.

Jetris said he had not expected to beat Yong who is a BP Run veteran.

“I was trailing Yong all the way from the starting point up till the final 100m before I exerted the final push and overtook him to take the title,” he recalled.

Jetris, who is not exactly an inexperienced athlete, has won numerous accolades in the 800m and 1,500m in inter-school and inter-division schools championships.

The schoolboy, who regularly competes in road races, was also impressed with how the BP Run was professionally organised with all the safety aspects looked into.

“I feel so safe running on the road with all the marshals controlling the traffic flow and there is not an inkling of doubt that it was the best run I had took part thus far,” he revealed.

He will next be tackling the 21-km Run organised by Borneo Plux and JCI Mandarin, the Farley Run and Sibu Division Inter-School U-17 & U-14 Development Programme Meet all in September.

He regrets, however, that the busy schedule means he has to skip the Sibu Open Track & Field Championship on Sept 14-15.

Meanwhile, the women’s race was also won by a student and regular road runner who has been eyeing the title for some time.

Fifteen-year-old Lvy Nayan Banyah of SMK Bandar Bintangor said it was a dream come true when she was first to cross the finishing line ahead of Luk Teck Ping of Sarikei and Connie Nilon of SMK Ulu Balingian.

The petite Lvy, who revealed that she finished second last year, recently won top three prizes in the Sri Aman Run and Pantai Belawai Run.

“I will treasure my victory for a long time to come … I’m looking forward to the 2020 edition of BP Run,” she told reporters.